Artist Noah Malcolm leads nominations heading into Music PEI Week

The countdown is on until the 2024 Music PEI awards will be handed out in Charlottetown.

This year's top-nominated artist is Prince Edward Island singer-songwriter Noah Malcolm.

“I studied music in school and then started doing all sorts of things from theatre, to writing kids’ music, and then I found songwriting,” he told CTV Atlantic’s Katie Kelly during a recent interview.

Malcolm says he loves experimenting with his sound.

“I think at the core, it’s like I’m a folk-pop artist. I love to write organically just me on guitar or piano,” he said. “But then I like to have a lot of fun with production and really pop it up.”

Malcolm previously won New Artist of the Year at the Music PEI awards in 2022.

“The last year-and-a-half was very fruitful for me. I put out some good stuff and just kept my head down and it’s paying off in this way,” he said.

This year, Malcolm landed five nominations, and it is a diverse list.

He is nominated for Single of the Year and Pop Recording of the Year for his single “Feel The Same” in addition to Album Art of the Year, Digital Presence Award, and Music Video of the Year.

“It’s nice to be nominated in those other categories as well that validate that you’re doing all of the things to support what you wanna do, which is write music,” Malcolm said.

Malcolm is followed closely in nominations by fellow P.E.I. artists Inn Echo, Sirène et Matelot and Tara MacLean, with four each.

He says he can’t wait for a night to celebrate together.

“I’m excited to just be in the community with all the other artists because we only get this one day, so we all work so hard and we put so much out there and then we get this evening to come together,” he said.

When it comes to the future of music for Malcolm, he wants fans to know he's "in it to win it.”

“I’m not just twiddling my fingers, making tunes. This is what I wanna do with my life,” he said. “I wanna make an impact, I wanna be out there.”

The winners of the Music PEI awards will be announced on Sunday during Music PEI Week, which kicks off Wednesday with a nominee showcase.

