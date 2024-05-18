Artistic swimmers of all ages compete in Atlantic Regional Championships in Halifax

After six years, artistic swimmers from across the region returned to Halifax for the Atlantic Regional Championships.

“It’s a chance for our provincial athletes to feel what a real competition is like,” said Andrea Cohen, chair of Atlantis Artistic Swimming Club.

A total of 110 swimmers from Atlantic provinces are competing at the Centennial Pool.

The event includes artistic swimmers that are 10 and under, all the way to seasoned masters teams.

“We have swimmers of age eight to 40 plus. We have a wide diversity of swimmers which is wonderful to see,” said Cohen. “Some of our national student athletes just returned from nationals in Montreal, and we actually had some bring home medals for the first time ever in Maritime club history.”

One of the competitors, 12-year-old Diekololami Somorin, has been training for months. In the past she has competed in synchronized swimming.

Unlike the synchronized swimming, artistic swimmers are required to be able to hold their breaths for longer period of time, while also performing spins and flips. However, that is what Somorin loves about it.

“When I have troubles or mad about anything I just go into the pool and I feel much better,” said Somorin. “I just love how the pool feels and I just like dancing.”

Somorin just hopes she can continue pursuing the sport she holds so close to her heart.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.