Arts community urges Halifax council to reject proposed funding cuts
Thirty-six speakers pled their case at the Halifax city council’s budget committee meeting Friday to reject the idea of cutting arts funding as a way to minimize any potential tax increase on residents.
As the city grapples with finding $13 million in savings for its next municipal budget, staff have outlined a list of possible areas to find that money.
That list includes more than 55 per cent in cuts to arts funding and eliminating $100,000 in grant money to the Dartmouth Heritage Museum.
During Friday's meeting, speakers urged city council to look elsewhere for efficiencies.
“If our $100,000 a year was cut, this would not only be a significant loss to the Dartmouth Heritage Museum,” said Dartmouth historian David Jones. “It would no longer exist.”
The manager of the Dartmouth Heritage Museum, Joanne Pepers, says many losses will come with the funding cuts.
“Aside from the heritage and the educational losses, and the closure of both Evergreen House and Quaker house, there are human losses,” she said.
“We’ll lose our jobs, grant funded summer students will not have the opportunity to work at the museums as they have in summers past.”
“There are fewer arts spaces for us and provincial funding is still frozen,” said Sébastien Labelle, the executive director of the Bus Stop Theatre. “The mere thought that municipal funding to the arts could be cut at all, let alone in half, is sure enough to send us in a bit of a panic.”
One resident who attended Friday's meeting said cuts to arts funding would drive people out of the city.
“I love living here, I want to keep living here, but I can’t keep living here if you cut arts funding by 55 per cent," said resident Lou Campbell.
City council will make its budget decisions in April.
In November, municipal staff proposed an eight per cent hike to the average tax bill. Councillors directed staff to find a way to halve that.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
BREAKING | Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' protests were 'unsafe and chaotic', inquiry finds
Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" have long contended that the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa was a peaceful celebration, and not a forceful occupation. But Justice Paul Rouleau's report decidedly rejects that version of events.
Former Canadian sniper says he consulted with military colleagues before releasing video of 'kill shot'
A former Canadian sniper has triggered a cross-border battle over press freedom, after providing classified information to an American podcaster. Dallas Alexander, a former member of the elite JTF2 unit, released never-before-seen video of a record-setting 'kill shot' during an appearance on the Shawn Ryan Show.
Chinese balloon flew through 'radar gaps' during journey over Canada: Norad
Senior Canadian military officers at the North American Aerospace Defence Command say a suspected Chinese spy balloon passed near several military bases and through "radar gaps" during its flight over Canada.
Some of Canada's airports are increasing fees to passengers, here's why
Airports that lost millions of dollars during the pandemic are now trying to recoup some of the losses as travel picks up again. To do this, many are increasing the "user-pay" system that generates revenue from passengers, fuel and aircraft fees.
Norovirus: How to deal with the stomach bug as cases rise across Canada
Cases of norovirus, the bug behind 60 per cent of cases of 'stomach flu' in humans, are on the rise in Canada again after a few quiet years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump lawyers try to ban 'Access Hollywood' tape from rape trial
Attorneys for Donald Trump want to ban from his upcoming civil rape trial the 'Access Hollywood' tape in which the former president boasts graphically about how celebrities can molest women.
High gas prices may have curbed downward inflation trend in January: economists
Canada's annual inflation rate has been slowing since the summer, but economists are predicting that higher fuel prices in January may have hindered that trend.
John Tory's office window egged on his last day in office
Someone threw eggs at Mayor John Tory’s windows as he began his last day in office on Friday morning.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Doug Ford's lack of early engagement in Freedom Convoy protests 'troubling,' report finds
A lack of engagement by Ontario Premier Doug Ford led to Ottawa feeling abandoned by their provincial government during the “Freedom Convoy” protests, a federal report recently found.
-
Images of new Eaton Centre food hall revealed
Visitors of Toronto’s biggest mall will soon have a new spot to grab some food during their next shopping spree.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police to provide update on investigation into shooting outside Toronto high school
Police will hold a news conference this afternoon to provide an update on a shooting outside a Toronto high school on Thursday afternoon that left a Grade 10 student with critical injuries.
Calgary
-
Fatal house fire possibly linked to domestic dispute, Calgary police say
Calgary police say the death of a man at a northwest house fire on Friday could be connected to a domestic incident.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' protests were 'unsafe and chaotic', inquiry finds
Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" have long contended that the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa was a peaceful celebration, and not a forceful occupation. But Justice Paul Rouleau's report decidedly rejects that version of events.
Montreal
-
Laval bus driver's lawyer requests psychological exam
The lawyer for Pierre Ny St-Armand has requested his client undergo a psychological exam to determine his mental state. St-Armand is facing nine charges, including two first-degree murder counts, for allegedly driving a city bus into a daycare, killing two children and injuring six others.
-
Ottawa open to higher speeds for proposed rail connecting Toronto and Quebec City
The federal government remains convinced that a high-frequency rail (HFR) line is the best option to serve the corridor between Toronto and Quebec City. However, if private companies can speed up travel times on certain sections, Ottawa will listen.
-
Hydro-Quebec allegedly violated the Environmental Quality Act
Hydro-Quebec is facing seven charges for violating the Environmental Quality Act in a 120-kilovolt (kV) transmission line project in the Laurentians. The Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) served seven statements of offence on the Crown corporation last December, following an investigation conducted by the Environment and Climate Change Ministry (MELCCFP) over the past few years.
Edmonton
-
Woman with 'developmental delays' missing for 2 weeks: EPS
A 21-year-old woman has been missing for two weeks. Kiarah Ashley Knox was last seen near her home on Millbourne Road on Feb. 3.
-
Energy transition jobs plan aims to sustain and create jobs, not kill them: feds
The Liberal government's long-promised plan to transition Canada's labour force to respond to climate change says a clean energy economy will not prompt massive unemployment in the country's energy towns.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted on six arrest warrants
Sudbury police are asking the public for help locating a 46-year-old man wanted on multiple arrest warrants involving intimate partner violence.
-
'Tip-flation' is getting out of hand for some Canadians: Angus Reid survey
Most Canadians say the gratuity system is getting out of hand as 'tip-inflation' has significantly raised the cost for many services, even for some who have never had a tipping system before.
-
Sudbury property taxes going up 4.6%, city budget totals $708M
City council in Greater Sudbury approved its 2023 municipal budget Thursday, the first under Mayor Paul Lefebvre.
London
-
'It was truly a team effort': LHSC recounts race to save baby Waylon
After 20-month-old Waylon Saunders fell through the ice on a pool at his babysitter’s house last month and was submerged for five minutes, it was a race against the clock to the save the toddler’s life. Three weeks after his brush with death, the team at London Health Sciences Centre are recounting the herculean undertaking it took to save young Waylon.
-
'Project Oasis': Sarnia police announce $3.2 million drug bust on Friday
During a press conference held on Friday, police in Sarnia, Ont. announced details of 'Project Oasis,' a $3.2 million drug seizure that has resulted in multiple charges against two London, Ont. men. Some of the seized items include 15 kg of fentanyl, 3.4 kg of cocaine, weapons and cash.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Winnipeg
-
$7M worth of cocaine, meth seized in Winnipeg drug investigation
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested and charged 13 people, and seized more than $7 million worth of drugs as part of a trafficking investigation that spanned Ontario and British Columbia.
-
'We cannot accept blockades': Goertzen warns convoy participants in Manitoba
Manitoba's justice minister issued a strong warning to people participating in a convoy in the province this weekend.
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau met threshold to invoke Emergencies Act, commission finds
The Public Order Emergency Commission has concluded that the federal government met the threshold for invoking the Emergencies Act to bring an end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and blockades.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Series of policing failures' contributed to 'Freedom Convoy' spinning out of control, inquiry finds
The 'Freedom Convoy' protests would not have spun out of control if not for a series of failures by the Ottawa Police Service, the commission examining the invocation of the Emergencies Act has found.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa 'Freedom Convoy' protests were 'unsafe and chaotic', inquiry finds
Organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" have long contended that the three-week protest in downtown Ottawa was a peaceful celebration, and not a forceful occupation. But Justice Paul Rouleau's report decidedly rejects that version of events.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Lighthouse may not have enough money left to pay staff
The fate of a financially troubled Saskatoon non-profit remains uncertain after a court hearing on Thursday.
-
Sask. vaccination rates lag as COVID-19 continues to claim lives
Saskatchewan continues to struggle with low vaccination rates as COVID-19 deaths persist, according to the latest data released by the province.
-
Martensville teen's quick thinking and CPR training saves father's life
A Martensville father is alive today thanks to the work of paramedics, but also thanks to the quick thinking of his 16-year-old son.
Vancouver
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Surrey sends 3 people to hospital
Video from the scene of the crash shows significant damage to a four-door sedan, and debris scattered across 70th and 138th streets.
-
2 people in serious condition, dog dead after Abbotsford collision
Abbotsford police said the vehicle was travelling westbound on Highway 1, and crashed into a hydro pole.
-
'Suspicious fire' that destroyed 2 Coquitlam homes believed to be arson, suspect arrested: RCMP
Two families in Coquitlam have been displaced after a fire erupted at one house
Regina
-
Over 2,000 grams of fentanyl and meth seized in drug trafficking arrest: police
Over 2,000 grams of fentanyl and meth were seized in a drug trafficking arrest in Regina on Thursday, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Sask. vaccination rates lag as COVID-19 continues to claim lives
Saskatchewan continues to struggle with low vaccination rates as COVID-19 deaths persist, according to the latest data released by the province.
-
'It’s very powerful': The Witness Blanket shares stories of residential schools at RCMP Heritage Centre
A new exhibit at the RCMP Heritage Museum tells the story of residential schools in Canada through a collection of everyday objects found at former school sites.
Vancouver Island
-
This B.C. brewery used AI to develop their newest beer
A brewery in B.C.'s capital city used the popular artificial intelligence program ChatGPT to design its newest beer.
-
'Unbelievable': Downtown Victoria businesses frustrated with recent vandalism
A wave of vandalism has crashed onto Victoria's downtown core, leaving a sea of broken windows and frustrated business owners in its wake.
-
Victoria considers raising parking costs to offset property tax rates
The City of Victoria is considering raising downtown parking prices to help soften an impending property tax increase in the municipality.