Arts community urges Halifax council to reject proposed funding cuts

Thirty-six speakers pled their case at the Halifax city council’s budget committee meeting Friday to reject the idea of cutting arts funding as a way to minimize any potential tax increase on residents.

As the city grapples with finding $13 million in savings for its next municipal budget, staff have outlined a list of possible areas to find that money.

That list includes more than 55 per cent in cuts to arts funding and eliminating $100,000 in grant money to the Dartmouth Heritage Museum.

During Friday's meeting, speakers urged city council to look elsewhere for efficiencies.

“If our $100,000 a year was cut, this would not only be a significant loss to the Dartmouth Heritage Museum,” said Dartmouth historian David Jones. “It would no longer exist.”

The manager of the Dartmouth Heritage Museum, Joanne Pepers, says many losses will come with the funding cuts.

“Aside from the heritage and the educational losses, and the closure of both Evergreen House and Quaker house, there are human losses,” she said.

“We’ll lose our jobs, grant funded summer students will not have the opportunity to work at the museums as they have in summers past.”

“There are fewer arts spaces for us and provincial funding is still frozen,” said Sébastien Labelle, the executive director of the Bus Stop Theatre. “The mere thought that municipal funding to the arts could be cut at all, let alone in half, is sure enough to send us in a bit of a panic.”

One resident who attended Friday's meeting said cuts to arts funding would drive people out of the city.

“I love living here, I want to keep living here, but I can’t keep living here if you cut arts funding by 55 per cent," said resident Lou Campbell.

City council will make its budget decisions in April.

In November, municipal staff proposed an eight per cent hike to the average tax bill. Councillors directed staff to find a way to halve that.

This is a developing story and will be updated.