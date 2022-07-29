As COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands, a high demand for immunization emerges

Liddy Wallace has been waiting patiently for COVID-19 vaccinations to open up for children under the age of five.

“Since the day I got pregnant,” said Wallace.

Wallace’s eight month old son Anakin is eligible for a vaccine and she’s eager to get it booked.

“Definitely, no questions asked," said Wallace. "I think everyone should get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Zoe Leger, who has a three-year-old and a one-year-old, isn’t as certain.

“I am not sure what to think of it and I am vaccinated myself,” said Leger, who added she is taking a cautious, wait-and-see approach. “It seems we are at a point where everyone is going to get it so it’s hard to know if it’s really worth it, I guess.”

Pharmacist Jamie Flynn is almost fully booked for shots for children five and under.

“There is probably a good demand for these kids who have been waiting for their vaccination for the last couple of years to get one,” said Flynn, who has talked to many parents who were asking about vaccine availability for young children.

“They have certainly mentioned they would love to get their own kids vaccinated,” said Flynn.

So far, 841,502 Nova Scotians have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Next week, vaccinations will start for kids under five in Nova Scotia.

In New Brunswick, children aged six months to five years can also receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest figures released by the province show roughly 400 appointments have been booked, but it could be more based on individual pharmacy bookings.