As curtain falls on 2021, N.S. theatres face uncertain future once again

Live venues across the Nova Scotia once again find themselves in a significant financial plight.

At the Highland Arts Theatre in Sydney, N.S., the stage was set for a strong lineup of shows to start the new year. Instead, seats are empty once again.

"Since this new restriction was put in place, we have refunded about $30,000 in tickets," said artistic director Wesley Colford. "We had full houses for the first time this November and a really exciting 2022 planned and launched. Now, everything is completely back to the drawing board."

Cancellations and refunds add up to lost revenues for a non-profit that has already weathered an earlier COVID-19 related crisis.

"The reality is that with new restrictions and the cancellation of our plans for 2022, we're looking at hundreds of thousands of dollars lost," Colford said.

It's a similar story at Halifax's Neptune Theatre where two shows, Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and Alice in Pantoland, were cancelled in mid-December.

"The revenues associated with those shows was several hundred thousand dollars," said Lisa Bugden, general manager at Neptune Theatre. "Many of our patrons who would have enjoyed one of our holiday shows have opted to either donate, or to convert the value of their tickets into a gift certificate."

In 2020, an online crowd funding campaign for the Highland Arts Theatre raised more than $50,000, saving it from the brink of bankruptcy. Now, Colford hopes for a similar public response.

"We are a fully tax-deductible charity," Colford said. “Any donations made before the end of the day will be eligible for a tax-deductible receipt towards their 2021 taxes."

Colford said even if they were able to host shows right now, concession stands are closed. Some nights concession sales bring in thousands of dollars.

"I don't think any of us expected to go into the new year like this," Colford said. “But hopefully this will be the last hurdle and in the meantime, we'll do what we've always done."