SYDNEY, N.S. -- In what could be another step towards a return to normal, more malls and some retail stores in Nova Scotia reopened Friday.

While businesses took precautions to protect customers, some were still nervous stepping inside for the first time in more than two months.

There were line ups outside some stores as Mayflower Mall opened Friday for the first time since mid-March.

"I'm excited because we haven't been doing anything at all, o it's good to get out," said shopper Jessie Hillman.

Information booths were set up at all entrances and shoppers were told to sanitize their hands and follow the arrow markings on the floor.

Individual stores had their own rules and limited the amount of people inside at one time.

"Tenants will be responsible to police that," said mall manager Greg Morrison. "We will police the common area, and just be able to maintain some form of social distancing. I think people are quite educated now on rules and regulations and would adhere to that."

Even with rules and regulations in place, some shoppers still found the experience a little out of their comfort zone.

"I just don't want to touch much, but I haven't been in a store in a while," said shopper Julia Higgs.

Others made sure they wore a mask.

"I have mine in my pocket," said shopper Julia Higgs."I'll put a mask on if someone is closer than six feet and nobody has been closer than six feet."

There was also a fairly steady stream of shoppers coming and going from Champlain Place in Dieppe, N.B. on Friday.

Champlain is telling their shoppers on their website that they have increased cleaning and signage through the facility.