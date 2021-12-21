'As long as my legs will move, I'll be here': 91-year-old Salvation Army volunteer attracts big donations to his kettle

He stands for his entire four-hour shift, and never stops – not even to use the washroom.

For the last two decades, 91-year-old Lyle Hay has spent the lead up to Christmas at Fredericton’s Atlantic Superstore, volunteering for the Salvation Army’s kettle campaign.

He waves at everyone who walks by, shouting "Merry Christmas" through his mask.

And so long as his legs still move, he plans to be at his holiday stomping grounds for many years to come. His dedication is paying off. Hay says some donations have surprised him, to tears.

“We had one this year, they put a $2,400 cheque in my kettle,” he said. “Last year, we had one that put a $3,600 donation in that kettle. And I’ve had many people walk up and put three $100 bills or two $100 bills – it’s just, unbelievable.”

Major Dan Dearing, with the Salvation Army in Fredericton, says it’s not luck – it’s Lyle.

“We have 12 kettles across the city and in Oromocto. Out of the 12 kettles, this guy – every day – is the highest kettle. Without exception,” he said.

Dearing says the money from kettle campaigns help with city homelessness, food insecurities and families who need an extra hand. The pandemic has increased the need, he says.

“They work on minimum wage, and then they get their hours cut – it becomes a very big challenge,” he said. “Not only that but other things, their expenses continue to increase – whether it be rent, or their groceries, their fuel. So it’s a challenging time.”

Hay says that’s why he does what he does, despite his own challenges, like being diagnosed with cancer eight different times.

“I never missed a beat – I never missed a Sunday in church either,” he said.

Hay says his faith has never let him down, adding the key is to look people directly in the eye, and wish them a Merry Christmas from the heart.