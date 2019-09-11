

The last of the boats struck by post-tropical cyclone Dorian were pulled from the Shediac Bay Yacht Club.

The storm caused thousands of dollars in damages and some boats have been deemed a total loss.

"Everybody that showed up on Sunday after the hurricane was pretty devastated," said Gilles Brine of the Shediac Bay Yacht Club executive committee.

On Wednesday, the marina that used to be full of boats looked empty.

"We had a clump of boats of approximately fifteen to twenty boats that were on top of each other, docks that were pushed over," Brine said.

With docks torn apart and debris floating, there are plans in place for a full re-build.

"We do have a meeting planned on Saturday for all the members, for 'where do we go from here,'" Brine said.

The heavy rainfall from Dorian also took a toll on those who make their living near the water.

DFO has put a ban on a large portion of shellfish harvesting in areas on the coasts of eastern New Brunswick, northern Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island because of the potential for contamination.

Some who live near the water in Shediac also experienced Dorian's storm surge.

"We're down the slope nearest to the beach and the water so when the tidal surge comes in and lifts up the water, and when it finally spills over those highest levels, that's when it comes and floods everywhere," said Chuck Steeves, the Point-du-Chene local service district chair.

There were several downed trees and around 46 hours without power.

"So there's food spoilage, people have to deal with insurance in the floods in the basements, there are two or three cars damaged because the salt water got up into the engine compartments and they couldn't start the vehicle."

Though it's been a damp mess for some and roads still resemble large puddles, residents with cottages and homes nearby say it could have been much worse.

For residents in Shediac, there is still some cleanup to be done – such as downed trees and flooded basements. As for the shellfish harvesting ban, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans says there will now be testing done to see when exactly it will be safe to reopen those areas.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kate Walker.