As N.B. changes how it defines COVID-19 deaths, province's death toll jumps to 572

As Public Health in New Brunswick changes how COVID-19 deaths are defined and counted in the province, the number of deaths has jumped to 572.

From March 2020 to January of this year, New Brunswick health officials investigated and followed up with confirmed COVID-19 cases and used the national surveillance case definition when it came to a deceased COVID-19 case.

A COVID-19 death, at that time, was defined as, “a probable or confirmed COVID-19 case whose death resulted from a clinically compatible illness, unless there is a clear alternative cause of death identified.”

Public Health says it updated its definition of a deceased COVID-19 case in March, during the Omicron wave, “due to changing epidemiology and management strategies.”

The definition of a COVID-19 death was changed to, “if the attending physician has identified that COVID-19 was a primary or contributing factor to the cause of death.” If the cause of death is unclear, Public Health can request additional clarification from a medical officer of health.

Public Health says the updated definition also aligned with how other provinces and territories classified a deceased COVID-19 case.

Health officials partnered with the Vital Statistics branch of Service New Brunswick after the change in definition was made. They say this was to improve information sharing and to align their data.

In June, Public Health began a retrospective analysis to examine the validity of reporting deceased COVID-19 patients, according to a press release issued Friday.

Each death registration form was reviewed for cause and place of death.

Public Health found that 125 cases should be added to the deaths total and 46 previously reported deaths that did not meet the updated case definition should be removed.

As of Friday, the revised number of deaths related to COVID-19 in New Brunswick is 572.

Public Health believes New Brunswick is one of the first jurisdictions in Canada to complete a reconciliation of COVID-19 deaths.

The new information will be reflected in a future COVIDWATCH report, which are typically released on Tuesdays.

More information is currently available on the COVIDWATCH website.