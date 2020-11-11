FREDERICTON -- It's now 75 years since the end of the Second World War and with each passing year, we are losing more and more of those who remember the horrors of war first-hand.

An oak tree just across the street from Fredericton's cenotaph was planted by a Second World War veteran in memory of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

That veteran has since passed away, and Fredericton Legion President Don Swain says we must never forget the fallen.

"It's something that should be done every year," Swain said. "Even COVID-19 wasn't going to keep the legion from doing this."

Veterans Affairs Canada estimates that of the one million men and women who went overseas, only 26,200 remain.

As of March of this year in the Maritimes, Veterans Affairs says there are:

200 on Prince Edward Island;

1,200 in Nova Scotia; and,

800 in New Brunswick.

Those estimates mean that we've lost about 500 Second World War veterans in the Maritimes this past year. Their average age is in the mid-90s.

This year's ceremony in Fredericton saw a much smaller crowd because of COVID-19 restrictions.

But several Second World War veterans did attend, viewing the ceremony from inside a bus.

"They all must be as old as I am," said 95-year-old Helen Dorcas, who was awarded a Memorial Silver Cross.

She lost her husband in the war and he's now buried in Germany.

"There's a few of them left, but not too many," Dorcas said.

Someday, Canadians will have to learn to remember the Second World War on their own, without the people who lived it.

But some work to ensure stories from the great wars live on, like Mike Legere - who shares the story of the Forestry Corps.

"Especially in the First World War, they provided a lot of the timber that was required for operations, military operations, and a lot of those people in the corps came from Canada," said Legere of Forest NB. "We had the expertise, we knew how to grow trees, we knew how to manage forests. and we knew how to harvest and get timber to where it needed to be."