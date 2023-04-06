As resettlement vote ends in Gaultois, N.L., one resident hopes the town will remain

Residents of a remote former fishing village along the south coast of Newfoundland have until today to vote on whether to abandon their community.

The provincial government will pay homeowners in Gaultois, N.L., up to $270,000 to move away if at least 75 per cent of voters choose to resettle.

Martine Blue moved to the community in August 2021, and she says she hopes people will vote to stay.

Blue says the picturesque town nestled among fiords in Hermitage Bay is already a draw for tourists, and she says it could be a larger draw if the provincial government invested tourism dollars there.

Gaultois is accessible only by ferry, and it was once home to around 700 people, many of whom worked at the community's thriving fish plant.

The plant was closed for good in 2010, and the town has since emptied out, with only about 70 residents remaining -- all of whom are far away from regular health-care and other services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2023.