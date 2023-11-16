As the new temporary shelter in Dartmouth opens, another faces delays

As the Christmas tree goes up in Grand Parade in downtown Halifax, the fact that people will be sleeping nearby is making it difficult for some to get into the holiday spirit.

“If you were a people person and you see this poverty around you, you should only feel this way,” says Miranda Cain.



Community Services Minister Trevor Boudreau confirmed on Thursday that the 50 bed shelter at the former St. Paul’s church in Dartmouth will open Friday.

“That would be based on what the need is. So, if there are more people that are requesting to go into the shelter, then we would look at opening it up to up to 100,” says Boudreau.



The shelter will operate 24 hours and provide meals, showers and wraparound services for those staying there.

“We are focused on people who are living rough, so those are people who are living in tents and certainly the outreach workers that are working with people that are in encampments will be reaching out to individuals in those areas and supporting them and trying to bring them over to the shelter,” says Boudreau.

This comes as the proposed Pallet homes announced last month face delays.

“We’re continuing to work hard with them and really what I would say is we would be in a better position probably by the end of the month to give a better timeline as to when this will all play out.” Boudreau adds.



This is not ideal for the approximately 50 people staying in tents on a ball field in Lower Sackville, N.S., who hoped they would be available this month.

“I myself am hoping to get a job at stuff, but most of all yeah likely will be in this park in the cold for the winter, unfortunately,” says Jacob Hicks.



The president of the Gated Community Association that works with those at the encampment says preparations are under way to have residents ready for the cold.

“We’re doing the best of our ability to winterize tents, so we have been using foam matting on top of pallets, insulated tarps, we’ve been replacing tents that I’ve had holes in them,” says Nikki Greer.

“We are looking at sourcing a large military tent that’s equipped to have a woodstove safely in the tent itself. To have a communal warming location on the field.”

Greer says there are currently more than 1000 homeless people in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

But, there is more help on the way.

The province announced last week that a 32 beds, supportive, housing unit at the former Waverly Inn will be opening to women and gender diverse individuals next month.

