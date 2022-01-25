As the number of COVID-19 related deaths continue to rise in N.B., political leaders call for more information

In the past 25 days, more people have died from COVID-19 in New Brunswick than in the first 18 months of the pandemic.

New Brunswick Green Party Leader David Coon wants to know why.

“What is behind this high rate of deaths? It would be really good to have an explanation or some breakdown,” he said. “Who are the people who are losing their lives? It’s a high number. So, I guess I have lots of question.”

According to the province’s COVID-19 online dashboard, 26 per cent of those who have died since Dec. 1 were fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The remaining 74 per cent were either partially vaccinated or unvaccinated.

“It’s fine to remind us all the time about washing our hands and being socially distanced and getting our vaccinations and getting our boosters,” Coon said. “But we need actual information about what’s going on. What’s the state of the pandemic in New Brunswick? What’s behind the high death rate?”

Until he gets some of those questions answered, Coon says he can’t say if removing the Level 3 restrictions on Sunday night, is the right move.

Premier Blaine Higgs said last Friday that his intention is for the province to move to Level 2 at midnight on Sunday, Jan. 30.

That would mean restaurants, salons, spas, gyms and entertainment centres can reopen at 50 per cent capacity.

“I’m just not convinced that the rules are really going to have the same effect now that they did at the start of the pandemic,” said People’s Alliance Leader Kris Austin.

Austin believes the public is less open to some of the rules and restrictions than they were almost two years ago.

“We can’t stay in an indefinite state of emergency. We can’t continue to have restrictions indefinitely,” he said. “It’s very clear that COVID isn’t going away, and so I really do think we have to take a different approach to this.”

Liberal Leader Roger Melanson believes Higgs’ mind is already made up and that the province will return to Level 2 Sunday night.

But he is asking why more vaccine mandates haven’t been considered.

“There’s been no new action from the government, like a vaccine campaign or vaccine mandates,” said Melanson. “So, I don’t know what they’re waiting for, honestly. We know the vaccine does work, and vaccine mandates do work when it comes to non-essential services.”

Higgs has said he is considering ways to make it more challenging for those who are unvaccinated. CTV News asked for an update on that statement, but have yet to receive a response.



