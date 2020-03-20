HALIFAX -- As toilet paper continues to be a hot commodity in Maritime stores, Halifax Water is reminding the public that toilet paper is the one and only flushable wipe.

In a release, Halifax Water says that with the increased use of so-called ‘flushable wipes,’ resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the utility wants to remind the public that these wipes should be thrown in the garbage and not flushed down the toilet.

“Wipes don’t breakdown and get caught up in wastewater treatment facility screens and filters and clog wastewater pumping station pumps,” James Campbell, Halifax Water communications and public relations manager wrote in a release.

“This is costly to Halifax Water in both time and resources during this critical period.”

“At a time when residents are being quarantined or self-isolated at home due to COVID-19, nobody wants to be out of their residence due to a sewer back-up. This is costly to the homeowner and poses potential health risks,” continued the release.

The utility also shared an educational video they produced in 2016, titled ‘Toilet Paper – The One and Only Flushable Wipe’.