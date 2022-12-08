Asbestos temporarily closes Bicentennial School in Dartmouth

Students at the Bicentennial School in Dartmouth, N.S., were sent home early Thursday after asbestos was found in two classrooms under construction.

Testing results came back showing “higher than acceptable” levels of asbestos in two of three rooms under construction, according to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).

“I recognize that receiving this information is concerning,” said Steve Gallagher, HRCE’s acting regional executive director, in a news release Thursday.

“I want to assure you that the safety and well-being of students and staff is our highest priority.”

The school board says construction in the classrooms started last week but there was no access to the area since Nov. 25.

The school will stay closed Friday and an update will be given to families by Sunday.

HRCE says all rooms will be tested, cleaned and retested again.