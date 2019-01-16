

THE CANADIAN PRESS





SHELBURNE, N.S. -- A 59-year-old man found not criminally responsible in the 2001 shooting deaths of two men in Toronto who is now facing a slew of fresh assault-related charges appeared briefly in a Nova Scotia court Wednesday.

Grigorios Laberakis is accused in two incidents on the province's southwest coast last week that left two police officers injured.

Laberakis was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the October 2001 deaths of two neighbours in Toronto's east end, but was later found not criminally responsible.

Crown lawyer Saara Wilson says Laberakis briefly appeared in court in Shelburne, N.S., Wednesday, and the case was adjourned until Jan. 24 in Yarmouth court to allow Laberakis time to find a lawyer.

He's being held in custody.

In 2012, the Ontario Court of Appeal ordered that Laberakis be granted an absolute discharge.

Laberakis is facing charges in Nova Scotia including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, assault, resisting arrest and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

RCMP said Laberakis allegedly ran out of a home Blanche Road in Shelburne County last Wednesday and confronted a passing motorist, headbutting and spitting at him.

The next day, police went to the home to arrest Laberakis in connection with the alleged assault.

They said he met officers outside the residence and was carrying a walking staff, but dropped it when police ordered him to do so.

When he was advised that he was under arrest, he allegedly began to resist and retrieved the walking staff, swinging it at officers and striking one on the wrist and another on the head, police said.

They said Laberakis was pepper sprayed and Tasered during the altercation, but was not injured, and two police officers were taken to hospital with "moderate injuries."

The Crown has said it will oppose his release from custody due to the potential risk to the community and because he has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

In an interview earlier this week, prosecutor Marc Njoh said although Laberakis was given an absolute discharge and released back into the community, he is now alleged to have behaved violently, and that's "always a concern in the community and always a concern for us."

When Laberakis was charged in the 2001 Toronto killings, investigators said they believed the attack was planned and that there was a history of problems between the men.

The two victims were identified as Jerry Soriano, 35, and Dante Lozano, 54. There were four children and between four and six adults inside the home at about 7 a.m., the time of the shooting.

Toronto police said they had recovered a large-calibre weapon.

-- By Aly Thomson in Halifax