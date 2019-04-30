

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a home in West Chezzetcook, N.S. and stabbed a man inside.

The RCMP responded to the home around 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police allege the suspect entered the home and got into an argument with the victim before stabbing him.

The suspect then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The 24-year-old victim was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the suspect without incident around 6 p.m. Monday.

Jeffrey Walter Wagner is facing charges of aggravated assault, break and enter, and assault with a weapon.

The 22-year-old Lake Echo, N.S., man was due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Tuesday.

Police say the incident wasn’t random as the victim and suspect are known to one another.