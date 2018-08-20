

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police have charged a man for an assault on a bus driver last Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to the 5700 block of South Street for a report of a Halifax Transit bus driver who had been assaulted after he asked a passenger to pay the fare.

“The suspect left prior to police arrival. The driver was treated by EHS at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries,” Halifax police said in a news release.

The police released security camera stills of the suspect on Friday and later that day, a 22-year-old Halifax man turned himself in to police and was charged with the assault.

He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on a later date to face the charges.