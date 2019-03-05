

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing assault and weapons charges after he allegedly threatened another man with a knife in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County.

Shelburne District RCMP responded to a home on Hammond Road in Jordan Bay, N.S., around 10:40 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the alleged victim, a woman, and two small children were home at the time of the alleged incident, but they left before officers arrived.

The 24-year-old suspect was arrested at the home without incident. He was held in custody overnight and taken to Yarmouth provincial court on Monday.

Cade Alexander Benham is facing charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats to cause death or grievous bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

The Jordan Bay man is being held in custody and is due back in court on March 20.

Police say no one was injured and the investigation is ongoing.