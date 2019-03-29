

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- Kevin Vickers could have some competition in New Brunswick's Liberal leadership race.

A senior party official confirmed today that at least one other person has applied to become a candidate, though party rules prevent identifying applicants until they are approved by a committee.

The deadline for applications is today at 4:30 p.m.

Hailed as a hero for helping to end the 2014 attack on Parliament Hill, Vickers was the first candidate to officially enter the race two weeks ago.

The former House of Commons sergeant-at-arms has acknowledged spending many years away from the province, but he has also focused on his deep roots in New Brunswick.

Vickers is hoping to replace former premier Brian Gallant, who lost power last fall after the Liberals failed to form a minority government in the weeks following the Sept. 24 provincial election.

Rene Ephestion, leader of the New Brunswick Liberal Multicultural Inclusion Commission, has also expressed his interest in seeking the leadership.