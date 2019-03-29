Featured
At least two applications submitted for N.B. Liberal leadership race
Kevin Vickers, the former House of Commons sergeant-at-arms, announces his intention to run for the leadership of the New Brunswick Liberals, in Miramichi, N.B. on Friday, March 15, 2019. Vickers recently retired as Canada's ambassador to Ireland. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Friday, March 29, 2019 1:51PM ADT
FREDERICTON -- Kevin Vickers could have some competition in New Brunswick's Liberal leadership race.
A senior party official confirmed today that at least one other person has applied to become a candidate, though party rules prevent identifying applicants until they are approved by a committee.
The deadline for applications is today at 4:30 p.m.
Hailed as a hero for helping to end the 2014 attack on Parliament Hill, Vickers was the first candidate to officially enter the race two weeks ago.
The former House of Commons sergeant-at-arms has acknowledged spending many years away from the province, but he has also focused on his deep roots in New Brunswick.
Vickers is hoping to replace former premier Brian Gallant, who lost power last fall after the Liberals failed to form a minority government in the weeks following the Sept. 24 provincial election.
Rene Ephestion, leader of the New Brunswick Liberal Multicultural Inclusion Commission, has also expressed his interest in seeking the leadership.