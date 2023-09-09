Athletes lace-up for the P.E.I. 55 Plus Summer Games
There was serious action on the pickle ball court Saturday, but it’s just the first event of the Prince Edward Island 55 Plus Summer Games.
Things kicked off with an official opening ceremony on Saturday morning, and the athletes got down to business quickly.
Some games are very competitive, with fierce play for medal positions.
“A lot of them, they’re pretty proud of them, and they’ll kinda show them off to their family and their grandkids,” said Victoria Leard, P.E.I. 55 Plus Games executive director. “We’ve also had some people who’ve gotten kind of emotional when they’ve won certain events, so it’s nice to see.”
The games also includes a number of lower intensity games. Out of nearly two dozen events, half a dozen are card and table games that test the mind, which keeps it inclusive for all kinds of participants.
“I see people who aren’t involved in a lot of things, they don’t get out of their community a lot,” said Susan Dalziel, president of the P.E.I. 55 Plus Games. “It’s nice to see those people get out, and mix in with others, and make it a nice social event.”
Dalziel has been volunteering with the 55 plus games on P.E.I. for 15 years.
She said the games play a critical role promoting strong physical and mental health.
“Oh it’s definitely important to get older people, 55 plus and over, out and being active, being socially involved,” said Dalziel. “Just getting out and meeting other people.”
Besides pickle ball, outdoor events include golf, running, and lawn bowling.
Over 330 participants have signed up. Some are practiced in the event and others are nearly new, while others travel from across the island just to compete.
“We have teams coming from Tignish to do the golf,” said Leard. “I know a lot of people from like the Montague area will come to Kensington, and if we’re in Charlottetown they definitely draw people from all parts of the island.”
There are half a dozen venues in Kensington, and some nearby communities hosting events.
Events continue through the next week, officially wrapping up on Friday.
For more P.E.I. news visit our dedicated provincial page.
