Atlantic Canada braces for Fiona’s impact as hurricane warnings issued

Hurricane and tropical storm warnings have been issued for most of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec in anticipation of Hurricane Fiona.

Rainfall, storm surge and wind warnings are also in effect for much of the region, with Fiona expected to make landfall on Cape Breton Island on Saturday morning.

Conditions on Cape Breton Island and Prince Edward Island are expected to be dangerous on Saturday, with Environment Canada warning of possible severe and damaging wind gusts, in addition to very high waves and coastal storm surge, and intense rainfall rates that are capable of local flooding.

“Hurricane Fiona is expected to merge with a trough and transform into a dangerous hurricane force post tropical cyclone on Saturday,” reads a special weather statement for P.E.I. “The combination of Fiona and the trough will produce very heavy rain beginning Friday night. Flooding and washed out roads are likely in some areas.”

Environment Canada is warning that storms of a similar nature have resulted in “prolonged utility outages and structural damage,” with buildings under construction being particularly vulnerable.

The weather service is encouraging residents of Atlantic Canada to prepare emergency kits ahead of the storm. They recommend stocking up on food and water for up to 72 hours, a means to charge cell phones if no landline is available, and securing or removing outdoor furniture.

“Environment Canada meteorologists will continue to monitor the situation and will provide more details as Fiona approaches,” the statement reads.

This is a developing story. More to come…