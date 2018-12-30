

The Associated Press





Environment Canada says the Atlantic provinces can expect to ring in the new year with some snowy weather.

The forecaster says a low pressure system over the Great Lakes on Monday will move eastward toward the Maritimes on Tuesday.

Snow will develop in New Brunswick late Monday and is expected to spread eastward by early Tuesday morning, reaching 15 to 20 centimetres before tapering off to showers or drizzle in parts of the province in the afternoon.

Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island can expect around 15 centimetres of snow beginning early Tuesday morning, and it's expected to continue spreading eastward before tapering off to showers or drizzle in the afternoon.

And in Newfoundland and Labrador, Environment Canada predicts that snow, possibly heavy at times, will spread across the province's south coast on New Year's Day, before moving into eastern and northeastern Newfoundland on Tuesday night.

They say the snow is expected to continue into Wednesday in some areas, and parts of southeastern or northeastern Newfoundland can expect 15 to 30 centimetres.