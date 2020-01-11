HALIFAX -- More wintry weather is on the way for Atlantic Canada.

Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for Prince Edward Island and central and northern New Brunswick on Saturday.

The national forecaster expects between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow and ice pellets in those regions by Sunday.

Freezing rain is forecasted for much of Nova Scotia and southern New Brunswick.

The agency also predicts heavy rainfall in southwestern Nova Scotia from Saturday evening through Sunday night, with the possibility of flash flooding and water pooling in roads.

Environment Canada says changes in temperature and precipitation types may cause dangerous road conditions, poor visibility and possible power outages in P.E.I.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 11, 2020.