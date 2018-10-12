

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Post-tropical storm Michael soaked much of Atlantic Canada Friday as it continued its northerly track after laying waste to parts of Florida.

Environment Canada issued a slew of special weather statements and warnings Friday for New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador and Nova Scotia.

"We're expecting some heavy rain from post-tropical storm Michael. The storm itself is going to be passing to the southeast very quickly today and tonight," Ian Hubbard, a meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax, said in an interview Friday afternoon.

"For the Maritimes tomorrow morning, skies will be clearing out and we're looking at a fairly decent weekend for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and P.E.I."

Heavy rains were expected for much of region, and parts of southern Newfoundland were forecast to get up to 40 millimetres as the storm quickly moved south of the Avalon peninsula Friday evening before heading out to sea Saturday.

Winds were expected to extend up to 445 kilometres from its centre and were forecast to strengthen again to about 100 kilometres an hour in areas along the East Coast.

The national weather forecaster said Michael was expected to generate some minor storm surges and large swells along Newfoundland's south and east coasts during the falling tide early Saturday afternoon.

"For Newfoundland, the rain will be lingering on a little in the morning, and then after that it will clear out and we're looking at improving sky conditions for the weekend," said Hubbard.

Search and rescue teams continued Friday to look for bodies in smashed homes in Florida. The storm was blamed for at least 11 deaths in the U.S.

-- With files from The Associated Press