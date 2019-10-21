NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

• Avalon - Liberal Ken McDonald

• Bonavista-Burin-Trinity - Liberal Churence Rogers

• Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame - Liberal Scott Simms

• Labrador - Liberal Yvonne Jones

• Long Range Mountains - Liberal Gudie Hutchings

• St. John’s East - NDP Jack Harris

• St. John’s South-Mount Pearl - Liberal Seamus O’Regan

NEW BRUNSWICK

• Acadie-Bathurst - Liberal Serge Cormier

• Beausejour - Liberal Dominic LeBlanc

• Fredericton -

• Fundy Royal - Conservative Rob Moore

• Madawaska-Restigouche - Liberal Rene Arseneault

• Miramichi -

• Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe - Liberal Ginette Petitpas Taylor

• New Brunswick Southwest - Conservative John Williamson

• Saint John -

• Tobique-Mactaquac - Conservative Richard Bragdon

NOVA SCOTIA

• Cape Breton – Canso -

• Central Nova - Liberal Sean Fraser

• Cumberland-Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley -

• Darmouth-Cole Harbour - Liberal Darren Fisher

• Halifax - Liberal Andy Fillmore

• Halifax West - Liberal Geoff Regan

• Kings-Hants - Liberal Kody Blois

• Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook - Liberal Darrell Samson

• South Shore – St. Margaret’s - Liberal Bernadette Jordan

• Sydney-Victoria -

• West Nova -

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

• Cardigan - Lawrence MacAulay

• Charlottetown - Liberal Sean Casey

• Egmont - Liberal Bobby Morrissey

• Malpeque - Liberal Wayne Easter