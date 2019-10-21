Atlantic Canada: Who won in my riding?
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 4:28PM ADT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 11:01PM ADT
NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR
• Avalon - Liberal Ken McDonald
• Bonavista-Burin-Trinity - Liberal Churence Rogers
• Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame - Liberal Scott Simms
• Labrador - Liberal Yvonne Jones
• Long Range Mountains - Liberal Gudie Hutchings
• St. John’s East - NDP Jack Harris
• St. John’s South-Mount Pearl - Liberal Seamus O’Regan
NEW BRUNSWICK
• Acadie-Bathurst - Liberal Serge Cormier
• Beausejour - Liberal Dominic LeBlanc
• Fredericton -
• Fundy Royal - Conservative Rob Moore
• Madawaska-Restigouche - Liberal Rene Arseneault
• Miramichi -
• Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe - Liberal Ginette Petitpas Taylor
• New Brunswick Southwest - Conservative John Williamson
• Saint John -
• Tobique-Mactaquac - Conservative Richard Bragdon
NOVA SCOTIA
• Cape Breton – Canso -
• Central Nova - Liberal Sean Fraser
• Cumberland-Colchester-Musquodoboit Valley -
• Darmouth-Cole Harbour - Liberal Darren Fisher
• Halifax - Liberal Andy Fillmore
• Halifax West - Liberal Geoff Regan
• Kings-Hants - Liberal Kody Blois
• Sackville-Preston-Chezzetcook - Liberal Darrell Samson
• South Shore – St. Margaret’s - Liberal Bernadette Jordan
• Sydney-Victoria -
• West Nova -
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
• Cardigan - Lawrence MacAulay
• Charlottetown - Liberal Sean Casey
• Egmont - Liberal Bobby Morrissey
• Malpeque - Liberal Wayne Easter