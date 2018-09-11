

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- With the remnants of one tropical storm dumping rain across Atlantic Canada today, residents were keeping a close watch on three other storms churning their way across the Atlantic.

Special weather statements have been issued for tropical depression Gordon, which was expected to deliver up to 40 millimetres of rain to parts of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland before dissipating on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, hurricane Florence -- the first major hurricane of the season -- is heading toward the U.S. Eastern Seaboard, with forecasters warning it could be one of the most catastrophic storms to hit the region in decades.

However, the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Halifax says Florence is not expected to have any impact on Canada, given its predicted track into the U.S. mainland, where it will weaken considerably.

As well, the two other tropical storms spinning westward across the Atlantic -- Isaac and Helene -- are also expected to steer clear of Canadian territory.

Tropical storm Isaac is expected to maintain a steady westward track through the Caribbean Sea by this weekend, and hurricane Helene is forecast to swing to the northeast by Saturday and remain in the middle of the Atlantic.