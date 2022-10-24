Atlantic Canadians to spend more than the national average this holiday season

Despite soaring inflation and growing fears of a recession, Atlantic Canadians say they will spend significantly more than a national average for the upcoming holiday season, but they will also be looking harder for deals and discounts.

According to a new survey by Leger and the Retail Council of Canada, most Canadians intend to spend about $800 this year -- the same as 2021.

Atlantic Canadians, though, will spend nearly $100 more, even though they are most likely to have a firm budget, are more likely to shop at various discount retailers, and are more concerned about inflation and the cost of living affecting their upcoming holiday shopping season.

"God love Maritimers -- we're up at $874. Every single year of the survey, Atlantic Canadians spend more than just about everywhere, except British Columbia," said Jim Cormier, Atlantic director of the Retail Council of Canada.

"Retailers are optimistic," said Cormier, noting inventories are generally good and shoppers are hungry for bargains.

"And you're seeing people wanting to buy more food, booze, candy for home gatherings that they weren't having the last few years," said Cormier.

Grocers, too, seem anxious to cash in, with some of the big players announcing price freezes until the new year, a move met with a certain amount of cynicism by analysts, like Bruce Winder.

"In my opinion, this is more of a public relations move, but it feels like it's a helpful move. There's many layers to this story,” Winder told CP24 in Toronto. “One could argue, 'Why didn't they do this earlier?'"

Winder has also noted shoppers could be faced with "deceptive discounts" this holiday season.

In some ways, the holiday rush appears to have already started in some places, like the shopping district Dartmouth Crossing, where there was plenty of traffic Monday morning.

Tyler Hazel was among the shoppers, admitting to a growing sense of urgency because he has a two-and-a-half year old at home.

"I'll have to start earlier in the year and go from there," said Hazel.

"And whatever I get, I get. Until then, I don't know," he said with a smile.

Others, like Tracey Burke, already have a significant portion of their list finished.

"And I've taught my kids the same thing. Things are seasonal. You buy them off-season, you do the best you can," said Burke.

"Probably because I've gone through the whole recession/inflation thing before."