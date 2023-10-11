Atlantic

    Atlantic Loop no longer part of Nova Scotia plan to hit 2030 renewable energy targets

    The West Pubnico Point Wind Farm is seen in Lower West Pubnico, N.S. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) The West Pubnico Point Wind Farm is seen in Lower West Pubnico, N.S. on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

    Nova Scotia says the Atlantic Loop is no longer part of the province's plan to hit its 2030 renewable energy targets.

    Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton says costs have ballooned for the project to wean Nova Scotia and New Brunswick off coal with hydroelectricity from Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

    Rushton says that since 2020 capital costs for the Atlantic Loop have increased by 300 per cent to more than $9 billion.

    He says the hike in projected costs and the lack of commitment from Quebec for hydroelectricity has made the project no longer viable to meet the province's 2030 goals.

    Instead of the loop, he says Nova Scotia will surpass its 80-per-cent renewable energy target with new wind and solar projects and continued imports of hydroelectricity from Labrador.

    Rushton says Nova Scotia plans to increase onshore wind generation to power 50 per cent of the province's electricity, up from 20 per cent.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11, 2023.

