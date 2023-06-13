Atlantic premiers brace for carbon tax hike in July

Halifax -

In the aftermath of concerns expressed by Atlantic Canada’s premiers, suggesting this region could take a bigger financial hit from the carbon tax compared to the rest of the country, Robert Huish said, “The premiers are correct.”

The Dalhousie University Developmental Studies professor says, the one region that is completely carbon dependent in Canada is Atlantic Canada.

On Monday, P.E.I. Premier Dennis King responded to speculation that gas at the pumps could be heavily taxed, as much as 17-cents a litre starting July 1.

“That is an alarming number,” said King who expressed his concerns to Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault. “He said that number is wrong, but he has not said what the number is, and he hasn’t offered what the number could be.”

“Increases in energy prices will disproportionally impact Atlantic Canadians,” said New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, who called on Ottawa to re-examine the carbon tax. “Federal measures taken into effect on July 1 will significantly increase prices for gas and diesel and create additional inflationary pressures.”

Huish predicts, when the carbon tax arrives and people in this region begin to experience a heavier rate of taxation: “Politically what we are going to see is tension,” said Huish, who added the tension could exist between Ottawa on one side, and the Atlantic premiers and the people who live here on the other.

Huish also said it’s important to note, Quebec, Ontario and the western provinces have hydroelectric and expansive nuclear energy options.

“We don’t have that option here in Atlanta Canada,” said Huish, which means it’s difficult for people in this region to deviate away from a carbon intensive fuel source.