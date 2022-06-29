Atlantic premiers say decision needed soon from Ottawa on regional energy loop

PICTOU, N.S. -

Atlantic Canada's premiers are encouraging Ottawa to make a decision about financing a hydroelectric energy corridor for the region.

The estimated $5-billion Atlantic Loop proposal would connect the four provinces to hydroelectricity from Quebec and Labrador.

The region's four leaders gathered today in Pictou, N.S., for a meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston hosted the meeting and said that although talks with Ottawa are ongoing, the premiers need "clarity" from the federal government on timelines and money for a project he says is "critical."

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey says the project needs to start "fairly quickly" because of its size and scope.

Furey says it's time for a more detailed plan around the loop project as Atlantic provinces strive to meet aggressive emission-reduction targets.

