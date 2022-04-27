Atlantic provinces will have highest proportion of seniors over 85 by 2043: census
Simone McDonald is one of just four students at the school in McCallum, a community of fewer than 50 houses -- some of them empty -- tucked between two rocky slopes along the south coast of Newfoundland.
There were 10 students in the kindergarten to Grade 12 school when McDonald started nearly 12 years ago. But when students graduated or their families moved away, there weren't any younger children to replace them, she said.
McCallum is emblematic of a host of complications facing rural communities in Atlantic Canada, where young people are moving away and leaving behind their parents and grandparents.
Census data released Wednesday shows the region's population is much older than the rest of Canada, and it's aging rapidly.
About 22 per cent of Atlantic Canadians are 65 or older, compared with about 15 per cent of people in the rest of the country. By 2043, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick could be home to the highest proportions of seniors aged 85 or older in the country, with people in that age category expected to make up more than six per cent of the population in each of those provinces.
By comparison, people aged 85 and older currently make up 2.3 per cent of the entire Canadian population, the data shows.
"This will put pressure on the health-care system," said Statistics Canada's Julien Berard-Chagnon in an interview.
Newfoundland and Labrador is the country's oldest and most rapidly aging population, with nearly one in four residents now aged 65 or older, he said.
McDonald, 17, is graduating this spring, and she hopes to buck the trend in her community and stick around -- as much as she can, anyway.
McCallum doesn't have its own doctor, but it does get regular visits from those working at the clinic in nearby St. Alban's, McDonald said. She's starting nursing school this fall about nine hours away in St. John's, N.L., and she hopes to work at the St. Alban's clinic when she finishes, so she can make regular visits home.
"There's no place I'd rather be," McDonald said. "It's so beautiful and so free. Everyone here is like family."
Atlantic Canada's aging rural population comes with a few key complications, creating what can seem like a "perfect storm," said Dr. Samir Sinha, director of geriatrics at Sinai Health in Toronto.
People in the region already have higher rates of conditions such as heart disease -- Newfoundland and Labrador leads the country in that category, with New Brunswick not far behind. And they may not have younger family members around to care for them because of the out-migration of young people, Sinha said in a recent interview.
But rather than build more long-term care homes, Sinha recommends Atlantic Canadian governments focus on prevention and awareness, and tap into the close-knit feeling in the region's communities so seniors can age at home in their care.
Sinha points to Denmark, where public health nurses pay regular visits to people over 80 to see if they're lonely, have health issues or are at risk of having a fall. In tiny, far-flung Atlantic Canadian towns like McCallum, someone like the post office worker could be trained to do the same, he said.
"There are things you can do to actually fund community organizers who can organize social programs that can keep people healthy and engaged," Sinha said.
"We actually know what to do," he added. "The question is whether or not there is the will to actually start fundamentally changing the things that need to be changed."
Eighty-five-year-old Olive Bryanton agrees fundamental changes are needed. She earned a PhD three years ago at the University of Prince Edward Island at the age of 82, and she studies healthy aging.
Since earning her doctorate, Bryanton said she's "never been so busy."
"We have to stop saying older adults are a burden on society, and we have to start looking at what are the benefits of having older adults in our society, and building on the capacities they have," Bryanton said.
Given the right supports with a focus on prevention, communication and keeping seniors engaged, older people can thrive and contribute to their communities well after they turn 65 or even 85, she said.
"We have to start asking the older adults themselves what they need," Bryanton added. "I think we have been siloing people way too much, we have separated the generations, we need to get back to ΓÇª where we're working as a community."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives call on RCMP to take another look into Trudeau 2016 Aga Khan trip
Opposition Conservatives are asking the RCMP to pursue a criminal investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to the Aga Khan's private island six years ago, saying there's new evidence.
Russia cuts natural gas to 2 NATO nations in escalation
Russia cut off natural gas to NATO members Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday and threatened to do the same to other countries, dramatically escalating its standoff with the West over the war in Ukraine. European leaders decried the move as 'blackmail.'
'It's going to affect everyone': Number of seniors over 85 expected to triple in next 25 years
Canada's seniors over the age of 85 are the fastest-growing age group in the country, marking another milestone on the slow march to what experts warn will be a crisis in care for the country's elders.
Census offers snapshot of Canada's transgender population for first time
Census data released Wednesday offers an unprecedented snapshot of Canada's transgender population, showing 0.33 per cent of residents identify as a gender that differs from the sex they were assigned at birth.
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
The U.S. is out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase, Fauci says
The United States is out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, U.S. President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
WATCH LIVE | No injuries on Amber Heard after fight with Johnny Depp: officers
Jurors in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard court case heard Wednesday from police officers who responded to the couple's penthouse immediately after a 2016 fight.
Police investigating medically-assisted death of B.C. woman
Police in Abbotsford, B.C. confirm they are investigating the medically-assisted death of a 61-year-old woman whose daughters say should not have been approved for the procedure based on the state of her mental health at the time.
Toronto shooting suspect atop Canada's most wanted list arrested
The top name on a new list of Canada’s most wanted violent fugitives was arrested just hours after the list and a $250,000 reward were made public.
Toronto
-
Toronto shooting suspect atop Canada's most wanted list arrested
The top name on a new list of Canada’s most wanted violent fugitives was arrested just hours after the list and a $250,000 reward were made public.
-
Ontario reports 22 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to increase
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,734 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 22 new deaths related to the virus Wednesday.
-
Two youths charged in Scarborough Town Centre stabbing as Tory raises concerns about violent incidents
Police say that two young people are now facing charges in connection with a stabbing at Scarborough Town Centre on Tuesday night.
Calgary
-
Northwest CTrain station reopens to passengers hours after man injured in attack
One man is in hospital with injuries to his neck following an early morning incident near the SAIT/AUArts/Jubilee CTrain station.
-
TREND LINE
TREND LINE | Conservatives open 'statistically significant' lead over Liberals: Nanos poll
The Conservative Party of Canada has opened up a 'statistically significant' lead over the governing Liberals, the latest polling from Nanos Research shows.
-
$140K single malt scotch whisky now available in Calgary
The world's first 80-year-old single malt Scotch whisky will be for sale at Kensington Wine Market in Calgary starting on April 27, 2022.
Montreal
-
Quebec rolls back proposal forcing English CEGEP students into three French-language classes
Under a new amendment, English-speaking CEGEP students won't be made to take three core college classes in French, but will only need to take three French classes focused on the language itself.
-
'Blow below the belt' in Quebec legislature as Legault quips about Liberal MNA being 'not dead'
"Is he not dead?" wondered the premier aloud as Liberal MNA Pierre Arcand, known to be a gentleman who never attacks anyone, rose to ask a question.
-
Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations fall again, another 22 deaths reported
After a day seeing COVID-19 hospitalizations rise again by several dozen, Quebec reported another net drop Wednesday, with 37 fewer hospitalizations overall compared to Tuesday.
Edmonton
-
Eddie Steele's 2015 Grey Cup championship ring stolen
Eddie Steele’s only Grey Cup championship ring was stolen from his glove compartment over Tuesday night, the retired CFLer says.
-
First-degree murder charges laid in southwest Edmonton homicide
Three people have been charged after a man was fatally shot in southwest Edmonton in early April.
-
Garth Brooks to play Edmonton's Commonwealth Stadium for first time
Garth Brooks is returning to Alberta’s capital city after five years with a performance at Commonwealth Stadium.
Northern Ontario
-
Renee Sweeney murder trial rescheduled to next year, here is why
After being in jail for more than three years, the man accused of the brutal murder of a Sudbury woman in 1998 will stand trial next year.
-
Wikwemikong board fires police chief
It was just a formality, but the Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service board has fired the chief of police.
-
Ontario man has $15,000 insurance claim denied due to working as food delivery driver
An Ontario man says his $15,000 insurance claim was denied after a stolen vehicle crashed into him because he was working occasionally for a food delivery service.
London
-
Three people in custody after firearm incident in downtown London, Ont.
Four people have been charged after an incident in London, Ont. involving a firearm on Tuesday morning.
-
Elderly Huron County man recovering after spending 18 hours in a swamp
A Huron County man is warm and dry on Wednesday after police rescued him out of the Saratoga Swamp near Goderich.
-
Contract ratified at THK in Tillsonburg
The strike is over at THK Rhythm Automotive in Tillsonburg.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg high school teacher allegedly struck by student with hammer in classroom
A Winnipeg school division says a teacher is at home recovering after allegedly being hit by a student with a hammer.
-
Black Manitoba Chamber of Commerce celebrates official launch
A new organization dedicated to leveraging the power of black entrepreneurs and blacked-owned businesses celebrated its launch at the Manitoba Legislative Building.
-
Province spending $1.6 million on water bomber fleet upgrades
The Manitoba government said it is funding a $1.6 million upgrade of its water bomber fleet to help better protect the province against wildfires.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police chief vows biker convoy won't be repeat of 'Freedom Convoy'
Ottawa’s interim police chief says he has heard community concerns as the city braces for a biker convoy protest, vowing it won’t be a repeat of the 'Freedom Convoy' from earlier this year.
-
Proposed $330M 'Lansdowne 2.0' includes new stands, arena
The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) has unveiled its plan to tear down and replace the north side stands at TD Place Stadium and further redevelop Lansdowne Park.
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa Wednesday, hospitalizations stable
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths in the city, with hospitalizations holding steady.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon remains largest city in Saskatchewan: census
Saskatoon remains the most populated city in Saskatchewan, according to newly released census data.
-
Saskatoon Police seize cash, drugs following investigation
A 32-year-old man accused of trafficking methamphetamine is facing a number of charges, according to police.
-
PRINCE ALBERT
PRINCE ALBERT | No plea entered by woman charged with arson of Senator Allen Bird Centre Gym
The case of the woman accused of setting fire to the Senator Allen Bird Centre in Prince Albert has yet to enter a plea in provincial court.
Vancouver
-
How will Elon Musk's Twitter purchase impact free speech on social media? B.C. expert weighs in
Changes could be coming to Twitter after Elon Musk acquires it for $44 billion, and one sociology expert in B.C. says the world's richest man's quest for free speech could have worrying consequences.
-
Tower planned for site of future Vancouver subway station would be tallest in the area
A nearly 40-storey skyscraper proposed for the site of a future Vancouver subway station is one step closer to being built following approval from city council Tuesday.
-
B.C. mayors call on province to better address chronic property-crime offenders
Mayors of B.C.'s biggest communities are asking for help from the province to deal with chronic offenders, who they say are disproportionately responsible for an increase in property crime.
Regina
-
Here's how to protect against ticks in Sask.
The province is reminding residents to take precautions against ticks this spring.
-
Water Security Agency advises southeast Sask. of potential flooding
After two late winter snowfalls hit the southeast area of Saskatchewan, the Water Security Agency (WSA) is advising residents of the potential for overland flooding.
-
How to book COVID-19 booster shot appointments in Sask.
Here's how to book an appointment for a COVID-19 booster shot in Saskatchewan.
Vancouver Island
-
'We have a problem here': Premier says migration, underfunding are worsening B.C. doctor shortage
The shortage of doctors and health-care workers in British Columbia is "significant" and has worsened amid an influx of newcomers to the province, Premier John Horgan said Wednesday.
-
Fair rides and games coming to Victoria's Mayfair Shopping Centre
A weekend fair is coming to Mayfair Shopping Centre in Victoria, complete with rides, games and food vendors.
-
What's that sound? CFB Esquimalt warns of ship firing exercise
People who live near Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt may hear loud bangs as the navy practises a ceremonial gun salute Wednesday.