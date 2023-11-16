Atlantic Slam to feature ‘high-level calibre of basketball’ this weekend

It’s not your typical road trip for the university athletes and coaches who have come to Moncton this weekend for the inaugural Atlantic Slam.

Four NCAA Division 1 basketball teams will compete in the tournament at the Avenir Centre this weekend.

The four schools that have travelled north are Yale, Weber State, Colgate and Gardner-Webb.

Garner Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs guard Lucas Stieber said the team made the trip from Charlotte, North Carolina two days ago, but he’s been to Canada before.

“I was in Canada this summer. I know some people, my girlfriend is from Ottawa, so I’m a little used to the weather, a little used to some of the changes, the scenery, the languages a little bit, so just trying to get used to that. It’s really cool to hear all the French, see it on the signs and everything. Moncton has been really cool so far.”

Stieber’s assistant coach Andrew Brown said this is a seven-day road trip and the team has to prepare a bit differently.

“There are a lot of things that go on behind the scenes as a college coach other than just playing the games,” said Brown. “This is one of the very unique places on the North American continent that has Atlantic Time zone. That’s been an experience, but it’s been great. Some of our players have been to Canada, some haven’t.”

It’s the first NCAA basketball event of its kind in Atlantic Canada and a unique experience for the student athletes.

The tournament is sanctioned by the Big South Conference and commissioner Sherika Montgomery said people in the region will have the opportunity to see four very talented teams.

“It has been definitely positive thus far,” said Montgomery. “We are in the hotel here downtown, you feel the buzz, you feel that you’re here with the tournament. You have all the teams in the lobby. They have their jackets. They’re really excited to have an opportunity to one, get out, experience the Moncton area, but more than anything, they’re ready to hit the court to provide a high level calibre of basketball the next few days.”

Shane Porter, the director of events and venues for the City of Moncton, said a fully sanctioned NCAA basketball tournament in Canada is rare and a big deal for the city and basketball fans.

But would the tournament even be taking place in Moncton if it wasn’t for the Avenir Centre?

“Easy answer, no. It would be far more difficult to do that. Obviously now that we have this state of the art facility in our downtown, it’s impressive to everyone, including the events rights holders and promoters,” said Porter. “This was an idea that we talked about a couple of years ago and I’m excited now that we’ve seen it through.”

Basketball fans will want to watch Weber State forward Dillon Jones play this weekend.

Jones was named the National Player of the Week by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association and is averaging 27.5 points per game so far after two wins to start the year.

Atlantic Slam co-chair Roberto Di Donato said people in the area are going to see some great basketball.

“It’s a sporting event that doesn’t come to Canada. This is the only tournament for the year in Canada for NCAA basketball. So this event is unique, it is going to be amazing, great athletes. It’s some of the best student athletes we’ll get to see in our area,” said Di Donato.

Having grown up playing basketball in Moncton, Di Donato has seen a huge growth in the sport over the past few years.

“When I first started playing basketball in Moncton back in the 80s, we would have maybe a hundred kids in our program. Currently right now, Moncton Basketball has 850 members. If you look at Greater Moncton, the community itself, we have over 2,000 people playing basketball at the minor level,” said Di Donato.

The tournament runs from Friday to Sunday and the games will be broadcast on ESPN+ in Canada and the United States.

