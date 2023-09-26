Atlantic wide campaign puts small businesses in a big spotlight
Nearly five months ago, Keith Ellao opened his store front in Moncton bringing a piece of his life from the Philippines to Canada.
“It is something that I was passionate about when I was way back in my home country. So I used to do different crafts,” said the owner of Ethiimo Builds.
“I’d pick up like fallen branches from the trees and make them into anything I could think of, like Christmas trees or Christmas decorations and after that my wife decided to move here and I said ‘I want to continue what I do.’”
Today, he calls his store “a gift shop this is not only just a gift shop.”
It’s filled with customized pieces, many made from wood and it’s a space where other local crafters can showcase their work as well.
“I’ve learned that here, in Moncton, in New Brunswick, I’ve seen people that they really support each other and I want to continue that,” said Ellao.
“Community is the driving force for a business to become successful and for you to be able to do that I believe that you should have a business where you know that it could help the community and as much as possible.”
This month, a re-launched campaign offers a big boost to small businesses like Ethiimo Builds.
Love for Local Atlantic 365 aims to highlight a local business every day for a year to drum up support and exposure.
“I think it’s important for people to realize how many different types of businesses are actually locally owned and operated,” said Shawn McKinley with OMISTA Credit Union.
“People feel good supporting their local businesses and a lot of time you don’t realize that it’s the person down the street that own that business that you want to visit.”
While it’s expanded this year to include all four Atlantic Canada provinces, this initiative is actually a reboot from NB365, which launched in 2020 to support New Brunswick businesses during COVID.
Made possible through a partnership with Credit Union and Brainworks, officials say that the campaign in 2020 was a huge success with over 2M views online.
McKinley says he hopes the exposure encourages people to explore to region and support local.
“I find these road trips and these stops along the way really give a chance for people to see the real people behind the businesses and can build that connection and see the heart that goes into a lot of these businesses,” he said.
The new campaign kicked off on September 19th and has already featured a handful of local businesses.
“When I signed up for the Atlantic 365… as far as I can remember, I did it at midnight and I was not able to finish completing the form,” said Ellao.
Laughing he added, “then I just completely forgot about it.”
However, he is very thankful that he was still included in this year’s campaign and says he’s already seen what he thinks is an impact from the campaign.
“Two days ago or yesterday, I came to check our google rankings and I was kind of surprised because as far as I could remember, last month we were ranked number 7 but now, from 7 we are now ranked number 2 and I was like ‘where did that come from’ and I was thinking maybe it has something to do with that,” he said.
While still in the early stages of this years initiative, McKinley says people are already looking forward to what businesses will be featured next.
“There’s definitely a huge range of businesses. I know from OMISTA credit union some of the businesses that we have being featured range from an apple orchard to physiotherapy,” said McKinley.
“It’s really all over all kinds of industries that are being featured.”
More information can be found here.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
A judge ruled Tuesday that Donald Trump committed fraud for years while building the real estate empire that catapulted him to fame and the White House.
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
ER doctor challenging 'toxic environment' in Ontario hospital after secret investigation based on unfounded murder allegation
After more than 30 years of caring for critically ill patients in emergency and intensive care, Dr. Scott Anderson is preparing to face off against the hospital where he works in London, Ont., in a case described as "unusual" by lawyers and potentially costly for Ontario taxpayers.
How was veteran Yaroslav Hunka's military unit linked to the Nazis?
During the height of the Second World War, Nazi Germany formed a division of Ukrainian volunteers to fight against Soviet Russia. One of its members was controversially honoured with two standing ovations in Canada's Parliament this week.
15 potential gravesites found near former Yukon residential school
Yukon First Nation elder Sandra Johnson says the discovery of 15 potential graves near the site of a former residential school has "uncovered long-buried wounds."
Working with federal government to lower food prices a 'benefit' to Canada's grocery leaders: Champagne
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says it's 'an advantage' to grocery leaders to work with the Canadian government to find a way to stabilize food prices as he continues his string of meetings with them this week.
Comedian Rob Schneider cancels trip to Canada after veteran who fought for Nazis honoured in Parliament
Comedian Rob Schneider says he has cancelled an upcoming visit to Canada in light of last week’s incident in which a Ukrainian veteran who fought with a Nazi unit in the Second World War was given a standing ovation in the House of Commons.
2 dead, 4 injured in helicopter crash near Prince George, B.C.
Two people have died and four others were injured after a helicopter crashed near Prince George, B.C., Tuesday morning.
OPINION Tom Mulcair: Why Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign
Anthony Rota had no choice but to resign as House Speaker after he invited a Nazi veteran to Parliament. But, as former NDP leader Tom Mulcair writes in a column for CTVNews.ca, if history is going to retain the profound embarrassment caused by his mistake, it should also recognize the contributions Rota has made to democratic life.
Toronto
-
Mystery customer present during police killing of Ontario gunsmith files $2.6M lawsuit against TPS, family estate
An unidentified customer who was present during the fatal shooting of a Port Dover, Ont. gunsmith by Toronto police has launched a $2 million lawsuit against the service and the slain man’s estate, claiming he was placed in unnecessary danger during the November 2021 raid.
-
Nygard used secret bedroom in his company's Toronto HQ for sexual assaults: Crown
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard had a private bedroom constructed within the walls of the Toronto headquarters of his fashion empire, where he sexually assaulted five women starting in the 1980s, prosecutors said in their opening statement in a Toronto courtroom Tuesday.
-
Toronto is looking to more than double parking lot tickets. Here's why
The City of Toronto is looking at more than doubling the fines for parking lot violations, noting it currently costs drivers less to pay the penalty than to pay for parking.
Calgary
-
'Unprecedented numbers': Alberta sees huge demand at food banks
A new report from Food Banks Canada shines a light on the growing number of Canadians struggling to feed themselves.
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
-
Calgary Canucks excited to host AJHL Showcase
The Calgary Canucks are hosting the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) U18 showcase this week. All 16 AJHL teams will take part in the showcase with each team playing a pair of games.
Montreal
-
'COVID is making a comeback' in Quebec, says MUHC specialist
Many people have been able to enjoy the summer, while pushing away thoughts of the pandemic. This fall however, there's been a rise in cases of COVID 19 in Quebec and there's new information about how the virus behaves now and should be managed.
-
Residents in Laval's west end urged not to use tap water
Some residents in Laval are being urged not to consume the tap water until further notice because 'it poses a health risk.'
-
Blue line Metro extension stalled again due to complexity of project
After decades of discussion and a multitude of government announcements, it seems that the promised blue line extension of the Metro has been delayed again.
Edmonton
-
Boy, 5, missing east of Edmonton
Police are searching for a five-year-old boy who disappeared from Frog Lake First Nation Monday afternoon.
-
'Break-ins, robberies': Whyte Ave businesses ask for more police, money for broken windows
Fed up with violence, theft and shattered glass, a group of business owners in one of Edmonton's signature neighbourhoods is making a public plea for help.
-
Driver charged 7 weeks after fatal crash: police
Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal crash last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
-
Four people charged following controversy at northern Ont. fishing tournament
Four people are facing charges for violating Ontario Fishery Regulations in connection with a recent tournament on Lake Nipissing.
-
Manitoulin man in historical sexual assault case avoids jail time again
A Manitoulin Island taxi company owner charged in a historical sexual assault pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Tuesday morning, his second conviction this year.
London
-
'He was smiling': Arresting London officer testifies in Windsor courtroom during terror trial
The trial of Nathaniel Veltman continues in Windsor for the June 2021 deaths of four members of a muslim family and injury to a fifth family member.
-
‘We know him well’: London Knights acquire OHL Playoff MVP in trade with Peterborough
If you can’t beat him, acquire him. The London Knights made a deal Tuesday to bring in OHL Playoff MVP Michael Simpson from the Peterborough Petes.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 13: Crown to present more evidence
The Crown is expected to present more evidence Tuesday as the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who stands accused of intentionally running down Muslim family in a London, Ont. vehicle attack, continues.
Winnipeg
-
High school students charged, weapons seized: Manitoba RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP arrested several teenagers in Portage la Prairie on Monday after seizing various weapons, including machetes, knives, and BB guns.
-
Manitoba RCMP rescue pilot from plane crash
A pilot has been brought to safety following a plane crash on Sunday near the Red Sucker Lake airport.
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
Ottawa
-
Anthony Rota resigns as House Speaker amid condemnation for inviting Nazi veteran to Parliament
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War. Now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing calls to apologize, and investigate.
-
Percy Street Bridge replacement won't go ahead this weekend. Why? No one will say
The Ministry of Transportation says the Percy Street rapid bridge replacement will not take place this weekend due to ongoing issues.
-
OSTA outlines next steps as it aims to solve school bus driver shortage
The authority that manages school buses for Ottawa's English public and catholic school boards says it is taking steps to rectify disruptions to bus service in the capital.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Tribal Council shelter to evict dozens with 'complex needs'
Saskatoon Tribal Council will bar around 30 people with "complex needs" from its Emergency Wellness Centre as of Oct. 1.
-
Sask. town fears school closure could mean bleak future for community
Residents in a Saskatchewan town fear the closure of Grades 7 to 12 at the local school may be a setback the community won't be able to recover from.
-
Sask. provincial parties eye priorities for fall legislative session
Politicians are preparing for the fall sitting of the Saskatchewan legislature.
Vancouver
-
B.C. reveals 60,000-unit housing target for 10 municipalities
Ten municipalities in B.C. must build a total of 60,103 housing units over the next five years, B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon announced Tuesday.
-
'He shattered her': B.C. court awards woman $200K in damages as compensation for domestic abuse
A man's prolonged physical and psychological abuse of his female partner turned her home into a "prison," a B.C. judge said, awarding the victim more than $200,000 in damages in a civil case.
-
No charges for police after fatal shooting on Vancouver's Granville Bridge
A police officer who fatally shot a man on Vancouver's Granville Street Bridge earlier this year made a "justifiable" decision to use lethal force, a provincial watchdog has concluded.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan scores D on poverty report card: Food Banks Canada
A recent report from Food Banks Canada has handed Saskatchewan a grade of D on its poverty report card, behind the national average of D+.
-
Crimes with random victims are increasing in Regina, police say
Crimes against people and property are on the rise in the Queen City, according to the latest numbers released by the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
Sask. provincial parties eye priorities for fall legislative session
Politicians are preparing for the fall sitting of the Saskatchewan legislature.
Vancouver Island
-
Homicide investigation underway in Victoria, risk to public 'considered low'
Major crime investigators say the death of a man who was found injured in downtown Victoria earlier this month has been ruled a homicide.
-
B.C. sets housing targets for 10 municipalities, including Victoria, Saanich, Oak Bay
British Columbia has announced its first set of targets for new homes to be built in 10 municipalities in a provincial strategy to tackle the ongoing housing crisis.
-
Body found after woman, 26, swept off Washington state beach
The body of a 26-year-old woman has been found after she was swept off a beach by strong ocean currents in northwestern Washington state Monday.