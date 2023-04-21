Attempted robbery leads to search warrant, weapon seizures, four arrests: Saint John police

Three people are facing charges after an assault and armed robbery investigation.

Saint John Police say it began when officers responded to a report Tuesday night that a taxi driver was allegedly assaulted during an attempted robbery at gunpoint near Sewell Street. Police say the taxi driver sustained a non life-threatening injury, and had left the scene to call police.

Police arrested a 32-year-old man Wednesday in connection with the investigation. The man arrested for robbery then appeared in court on Thursday. He will be held in custody until a Monday bail hearing.

As the investigation continued, law enforcement teams including a tactical unit and K-9 executed a search warrant at a home on Kingfisher Drive Thursday around 9:40 a.m.,. The items seized include:

Mossberg .22 rifle

Remington 30-06 rifle

Marlin 30-30 rifle

MCP air pistol

Silver air pistol

Ammunition

Three people were arrested.

A 35-year-old man was charged in court Frida with unsafe storage of a firearm. He was subsequently to return to court on May 23.

A 44-year-old woman was arrested for weapon offences. A 37-year-old man was also charged with weapons offences, along with breaching probation. Both were released with a later court date of July 13.