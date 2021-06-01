HALIFAX -- A 14-year-old boy has died following a single-vehicle collision involving an ATV.

According to police, the collision happened on Monday on Fitzpatrick Road in Greenmount, P.E.I.

Police say the crash occurred when the victim's ATV turned over on the dirt road

The 14-year-old, who is from the West Prince, P.E.I. area, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.