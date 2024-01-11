ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • ATV crash in Liverpool, N.S., leaves one dead

    An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo. An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated photo.

    A 27-year-old man from Liverpool, N.S., has been found dead after an ATV crash on Thursday.

    The Queens District RCMP say they responded after an overturned ATV was reported in a ditch on Old Port Mouton Road around 1 p.m.

    Upon arrival at the scene, police say the driver of the ATV was found dead beside the vehicle.

    In a Thursday news release, police say a collision reconstructionist is attending the scene to help with the investigation, which is ongoing.

    Old Port Mourton Road is currently closed while police investigate.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

