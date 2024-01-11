ATV crash in Liverpool, N.S., leaves one dead

A 27-year-old man from Liverpool, N.S., has been found dead after an ATV crash on Thursday.

The Queens District RCMP say they responded after an overturned ATV was reported in a ditch on Old Port Mouton Road around 1 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, police say the driver of the ATV was found dead beside the vehicle.

In a Thursday news release, police say a collision reconstructionist is attending the scene to help with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Old Port Mourton Road is currently closed while police investigate.

