ATV driver suffers serious injuries after hit and run collision in Nova Scotia

A 49-year-old ATV driver suffered serious injuries after he was hit by a pickup truck in Church Point, N.S., on Saturday.

Nova Scotia RCMP, fire and emergency services responded to a report of a pickup truck that collided with an ATV on Patrice Road just before 3:30 p.m., according to a news release from RCMP.

The Black 2016 Can-Am Outlander was travelling on the road when, police say, it was struck by a Black GMC Sierra.

The GMC Sierra fled the scene, driving onto a nearby property to do so, police say.

Investigators believe the GMC Sierra may have an extended cab.

If anyone has information related to the incident, police ask they contact 902-645-2326.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.