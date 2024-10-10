Aurora sightings possible over Maritimes Thursday night

A severe geomagnetic storm watch has been issued by the Space Weather Prediction Center branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The geomagnetic storm is a result of a coronal mass ejection from the Sun on Tuesday colliding with the Earth’s magnetic field. These geomagnetic storms often produce a more active aurora that can be observed at more southern latitudes than typical.

Night sky viewing in the Maritimes

The expected level of geomagnetic storm Thursday night increases the chances that the aurora may be visible in the Maritimes.

In most cases, this appears faintly and near the northern horizon, often best captured on long exposure photography. In some rare cases when the geomagnetic storm is particularly severe, it can be seen overhead. That was the case on May 10 of this year.

The aurora forecast for Thursday night by the Space Weather Prediction Center. The thin red line representing the far southern area that glimpses of the aurora may be possible towards the northern horizon. The sold bands where it will likely be overhead.

Cloud cover of course plays a critical role in being able to view. It won’t be a perfectly clear night, but neither will it be overcast.

Partly cloudy conditions can be expected. Areas that may have some extended clear breaks from 8 p.m. to midnight include southern New Brunswick, Nova Scotia in general, and central/eastern Prince Edward Island. You’ll want to get away from city lights and to a spot with as much of an open view of the northern horizon as possible. Dress for cooler night temperatures, lows in the region Thursday night are expected to fall into a range of 3 to 8 degrees for most.

Partly cloudy tonight. Clear breaks possible for southern New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

Hurricane Milton update

Hurricane Milton made landfall near Sarasota, Florida around 9:30 p.m. ADT on Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane.

The storm then crossed Florida as a hurricane before emerging over the Atlantic Ocean. The state experiencing significant severe weather before, during, and directly following its passage. Impacts included destructive wind, storm surge, flooding inland rain, and tornadoes.

Milton, not a Category 1 hurricane, is expected carry eastward past Bermuda as a post-tropical area of low pressure.

As of noon on Thursday, Milton remained a Category 1 hurricane. The storm has picked up speed and is moving eastwards at near 32 km/h. Milton is expected to carry on eastward past Bermuda weakening to a post-tropical area of low pressure. There remains no signal that the remnants could turn northward sharply enough to approach the Maritimes.