

CTV Atlantic





The double homicide investigation in Dieppe, N.B., that left two seniors dead in their home remains unsolved.

The autopsies have been completed, but the RCMP are not releasing the cause of their deaths.

The caution tape came down early Friday at this home on Amirault Street in Dieppe, but it was a much different scene just days ago with police surrounding the home for the better part of the week.

Last Saturday, police say they arrived at the bungalow to find the bodies of a 78-year-old man and a 74-year-old woman.

While police have yet to release the names of the two deceased, community members have been identifying the couple as Rose-Marie Saulnier and her husband Bernard Saulnier.

On Wednesday, the Mounties confirmed their major crime unit, along with Codiac RCMP, were investigating the deaths as a double homicide.

But police aren't saying much more than that.

New Brunswick RCMP spokesmanCpl. Ryan Lewis says autopsies were performed sometime this week, but the results will not be made public.

They also aren't revealing whether or not they have any suspects in what they call a complex investigation.

"It is a complex investigation and, while the RCMP does recognize it is a disturbing event for any community … they do know we are working very hard and the investigators are working very hard to find out who is responsible and exactly what took place," said Lewis.

Neighbours in the area say they are uncomfortable with the lack of information police are providing to the public at this time. One neighbour, who did not want to appear on camera, said that an officer informed him earlier this week that there was no threat to the public, and that they believe this was not a random incident.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Eilish Bonang.