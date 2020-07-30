HALIFAX -- A body found in Maplewood, N.S. on Tuesday has been identified and will undergo an autopsy, police say.

Police say a neighbourhood resident reported a deceased person lying on the side of Gilbert Road at 1:40 p.m. "Paramedics were also dispatched and, once they arrived, it was determined that the man had been there, deceased, for a couple of hours. He was not able to be revived," the Lunenburg County RCMP said in a news release.

"RCMP members secured the scene and began a canvass of the area, checking with residents in the area to determine the man's identity," the RCMP said in the release. "Additional RCMP investigators who assisted at the scene determined that there had been no obvious foul play preceding the man's death. A tentative identification was made a short time later."

Police say the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service is assisting with the investigation and will do an autopsy.