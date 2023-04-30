'Avery and the Special Shoe' book launch draws dozens in Dieppe, N.B.

It’s been a busy week, but seven-year-old Avery Somers still found the energy to sign dozens of her books at an in-store launch in Dieppe, N.B., Sunday.

“Avery and the Special Shoe” was written by Avery’s father, Jeff Somers, who sat next to his daughter at Chapters during the event.

The inspiration for the children’s book came from Avery’s journey with Cerebral Palsy (CP) and how they cope with it.

“I put this book out into the world and there’s been some interest so it’s been a little bit of a whirlwind,” said Jeff.

Avery was diagnosed with CP when she was two and now wears a leg brace, which has always been called her “special shoe” by her family at home.

The message behind the book is Avery uses her shoe to do things she couldn't before, so she thinks it's magical.

The Moncton girl hugged friends and beamed with pride while signing dozens of copies of the book at the launch.

“I’m excited about it,” said Avery.

Family and friends were on hand, and so too was Brianna Smith, who made the drive from Halifax so her twin two-year-old daughters could meet Avery.

“We came because my daughter also has Cerebral Palsy, same as Avery, so it was really exciting to see a book that was similar to what she's experiencing and the experiences that she's going to have as she gets older,” said Brianna. “It’s nice that she’s going to have something to read that she can relate to.”

“That is the perfect example of any of the hopes I had for the book,” said Jeff. “It was that Avery would know she's not alone and that everybody else in her situation would be able to connect with each other and see themselves in the book and just feel empowered by it. It's perfect. I loved that they came. It's so great.”

Illustrator Meaghan Smith called it a gift to be involved in the project.

“Not only is it a wonderful book and Avery is a beautiful person and Jeff and their whole family is wonderful, it's an important book I for a lot of people to see themselves represented in children's literature and I'm just honoured to be a part of it,” said Meaghan.

Jeff said 200 copies of the book were originally printed, but they're selling faster than expected.

"Avery and the Special Shoe" is available online or in stores at Chapters Moncton.