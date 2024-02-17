Avid golfers stay sharp using simulators

With all of the snow in the Maritimes, it may be hard to believe, but many golfers are still staying active during this difficult winter.

The two golf simulators at Brightwood Golf and Country Club in Dartmouth, N.S., are fully booked, on a daily basis.

The simulators allow winter golfers to participate in a league competition.

Currently, 14 teams play in a scramble format.

After 10 weeks, the top six teams advance to the playoffs.

Golfing in the simulator still brings a high-level of difficulty, but the flat surface makes it a little bit easier compared to golfing outdoors.

“This is the best lie you’re going get as far as hitting the golf ball that you’ll face in any given year,” said Brightwood’s head golf professional Jim Ogilvie. “This is very a very undulating golf course with downhill, uphill, side hill lies. So this will be the best footing that you will get, that’s for sure.”

This is the second straight year for the golf simulators at Brightwood Golf and Country Club. Like many areas of the Maritimes, the golf course is heavily snowed-in. The golf simulators help bring new levels of business that didn’t exist during previous winters.

