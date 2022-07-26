Axe attack on 30 trees closes Halifax Public Gardens

The Halifax Public Gardens were closed Tuesday after it was discovered someone vandalized multiple trees.

In a social media post Tuesday morning, garden officials said it appeared that someone broke into the gardens overnight and damaged the trees with an axe.

“We are deeply disheartened by this event,” the Public Gardens wrote.

The Halifax Public Gardens later tweeted Tuesday evening that approximately 30 trees were damaged, including some of their “oldest and most beloved specimens.”

They also added that efforts are ongoing to save as many of the trees as possible.

Halifax Regional Police says an investigation is ongoing. They are are asking anyone with information about the incident, or video from the area, to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).