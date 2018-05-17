

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing charges after he was found wielding an axe on a busy street in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the 600 block of Portland Street at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the man was in the middle of the road swinging an axe in a threatening manner when officers arrived on scene.

The man resisted the officers when they tried to arrest him, but police say they managed to make the arrest without anyone being injured.

The 20-year-old Dartmouth man is due in court Friday to face charges of causing a disturbance, possession of a weapon, and resisting arrest.