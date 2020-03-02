HALIFAX -- A British Columbia man will remain behind bars after allegedly exposing himself to visitors at a popular Halifax park.

Twenty-one-year-old Muhammed Ahmed appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday, on two counts of an indecent act, and one count of sexual assault.

Police were called to Point Pleasant Park just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, after a woman visitor said a man started a conversation with her, then proceeded to expose himself.

While police were investigating the complaint, another call came in for a similar incident in a different area of the park.

"He has some outstanding matters from British Columbia that are in similar nature to the ones that are before the court now," said crown attorney, Michael Berrigan.

"So, we would like an opportunity to see those charges, see the context of them themselves, and then from there, we will make a determination as to whether or not we will still be opposed to his release, or if we'll consider a consent release with conditions."

Ahmed is scheduled to appear back in court on Thursday.