

CTV Atlantic





Smoke from wildfires burning in Western Canada are causing special air quality statements to be issued across the Maritimes.

Environment Canada, in co-ordination with local governments issued statements for all three Maritime Provinces today.

“A plume of smoke from fires in Western Canada is moving at high altitude across the Maritimes, causing hazy skies and a reddish sun,” said a statement issued by Environment Canada.

The statement says the smoke plume is not expected to reach the surface or affect air quality, and it should clear overnight as it slowly moves east.