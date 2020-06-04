HALIFAX -- A 26-year-old woman from British Columbia has died after a shooting involving a police officer in Edmundston, N.B.

The Edmundston Police Force received a request to check on the well-being of a woman at an apartment building on Canada Road around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the responding officer was confronted by the woman, who was holding a knife and allegedly made threats.

Police say the officer fired their weapon, injuring the woman. Efforts were made to resuscitate her, but she died at the scene.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

Investigators have not released any additional information about the incident, including what sort of threats the woman allegedly made.

“The Edmundston Police Force has requested the services of an independent agency to conduct a review of the incident to ensure police actions were appropriate and conform to policing standards,” said police in a statement.

"As a matter of accountability and transparency for the independent review, the New Brunswick RCMP is providing investigative and forensic support.”