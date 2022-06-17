Baby Boom: N.S. farm encourages visitors to come see newborn animals

RiverBreeze Farms in Truro, N.S. is opening its doors to allow visitors the chance to interact with their baby animals.

“Growing up on a farm, we’ve always had animals here, but we know that not everyone has had the opportunity to see these baby animals like we have. So we thought why not have a little event here and make some fun out of it,” said Gillian Lorraine, farm owner.

“We’ve been getting ready for so long and we’re so excited to have everyone out.”

The farm has a variety of animals, including goats, lambs, pigs, ducks, chicks, and a potbellied pig.

“Nothing says spring like baby animals,” said Gillian.

There’s even a llama who was born just last week.

“He’s here with his momma Marsha, who has been on the farm for a few years in our petting zoo,” said Gillian.

“They just had a haircut, so they are feeling all fresh and new. They are kind of funny haircuts because you don’t shave their head, so sometimes it kinda looks like they have a helmet on.”

New to the farm this year is Millie the kangaroo.

New to the farm this year is Millie the kangaroo. (Source: RiverBreezeCornMaze/Facebook)

“My father said he’s always loved kangaroos growing up and that he’s always wanted to have them,” said Gillian.

“So we got some kangaroos here, which is not very common in Nova Scotia. We’re so lucky to have them.”

Millie was a bottle baby and stayed in the house in a playpen.

“Her pouch is a little cloth bag that she hops in to. They are funny little animals,” said Gillian.

RiverBreeze Farms opens for Baby Animals Days between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on June 18 and 19.