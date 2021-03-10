FREDERICTON -- There may not be an exact handbook on what to expect when a member of legislature is expecting in New Brunswick, but one MLA is hoping to change that.

New Brunswick Green Party MLA Megan Mitton is expecting a baby in June.

While she is looking forward to expanding her family, she is raising some issues that the New Brunswick legislature hasn’t had to deal with in quite some time.

Mitton says she’s hoping to bring her baby to work with her, and help open future political careers to more women and a younger generation.

“It tends to be a space that has been traditionally dominated by men, and so even going into politics, I had heard recommendations to do it later in life, to not do it when you have a kid. I haven’t followed that,” laughs Mitton.

Mitton says there are currently no changing tables in the legislature washrooms, and she’s not sure what policies or procedures are in place.

It’s been a while since the New Brunswick legislature has had a new mother in its midst.

“It’s been 25, possibly 26 years, since we had Carole De St. Croix who was pregnant in the legislative assembly, and we haven’t done any work on policies to get that place up to speed, so that we’re proactively offering that it would be a supportive space,” says Beth Lyons, Executive Director of the New Brunswick Women’s Council.

Lyons says it is an off-putting message for potential politicians that this space was not made to accommodate young families.

“It’s certainly something whose time has come,” says Glen Savoie, house leader. “The legislative administration committee is responsible for the administration of the legislature and most certainly, that’s a body that will have to meet and make sure that we’re looking after needs, so that Megan and her new addition can function well in the legislature.”

The Memramcook-Trantramar representative is hoping to make political experience a standard for future leaders of the province to have young families, and help ensure diversity in legislature.

“We get this in writing, and make a good plan, so that people who are pregnant or their family is expecting in the future, or people who are looking into going into politics understand what they can expect," says Mitton.

For now, Mitton is hoping to schedule a meeting with the legislative administration committee and is finalizing the type of policies she’d like to present, so that future decisions can be made.